Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Clippers add around him

The Clippers added another playmaker to deploy alongside Leonard by choosing Keaton Wagler in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Clippers will have to decide whether or not to start Wagler alongside Darius Garland in the backcourt in 2026-27, but the rookie guard is nonetheless set to serve as a key contributor right off the bat. Leonard's usage could see a slight dip if Wagler starts immediately, as that would likely translate into the defensive-minded Kris Dunn moving to the second unit. Regardless, Leonard is locked in as Los Angeles' definitive No. 1 scoring option next year.