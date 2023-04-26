Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Leonard missed the Clippers' final three postseason games, and although he was recently considered day-to-day, he'll face a lengthy recovery process now that the team has been eliminated from the playoffs. The 31-year-old has battled several injuries in recent seasons and averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.6 minutes per game over 52 matchups during the 2022-23 campaign. Whether he'll be available for the start of the 2023-24 season remains to be seen.