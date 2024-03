Leonard supplied 28 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 loss to the Hawks.

Despite a productive evening, Leonard was unable to spur his team to victory. The Clippers have dropped four of their last five and are looking a bit out of sorts, but one should always expect consistent production from Leonard and Paul George as they push for better playoff seeding in the final month of the regular season.