Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Warming up Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) was observed warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Dallas, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
Leonard remains questionable due to a sprained left ankle, although the latest update suggests he's trending in a positive direction. If the multi-time All-Star can't suit up, Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders would be in line for more action versus a Dallas team that's struggled defensively.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable to face Dallas•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nets 25 points with eight boards•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Wednesday•