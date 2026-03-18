Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.
Leonard will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain he sustained in Saturday's loss to the Kings. With the superstar forward back in action, Kobe Sanders will likely see fewer minutes. Leonard has averaged 29.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over 30.2 minutes per game in nine March appearances.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: On road trip, deemed day-to-day•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Downgraded to out•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Exits early Saturday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Exits to locker room•