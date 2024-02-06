Plumlee is starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ivica Zubac (calf) was officially ruled out a few hours before tipoff, so it'll be Plumlee who draws the start at center. While Zubac recently missed nine straight games with the calf strain, Plumlee made eight starts during that stretch and averaged 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 blocks in 21.9 minutes.