Plumlee (knee) has been cleared to return Monday against Miami, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Plumlee is active following a 25-game absence after spraining his left MCL on Nov. 6 against the Knicks. Coach Tyronn Lue noted that Plumlee is still acclimating to a knee brace he will wear in games, so Plumlee will likely be ramped up cautiously. Ivica Zubac and Daniel Theis will continue controlling the big man minutes Monday, but Plumlee's return to health brings the Clippers to full strength, adding a synergistic offensive presence and passable rim protector to the rotation.