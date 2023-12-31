Plumlee (knee) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
It was Plumlee's first full practice since suffering a left MCL sprain Nov. 6. Coach Tyronn Lue said the veteran big man has been participating in the team's "stay ready" games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him upgraded to questionable soon.
