Plumlee accumulated 12 points (6-12 FG), 12 rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 127-107 win over the Raptors.

With Ivica Zubac (calf) out for a fifth straight game, Plumlee got another start and came through with his first double-double of the season in 13 contests. The veteran center hasn't been very consistent in his new role though -- he managed zero points, two boards and zero blocks in 19 minutes against the Lakers in the Clippers' last game. Over his four starts, Plumlee is averaging 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 21.8 minutes a night.