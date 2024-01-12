The Clippers recalled Plumlee from the Ontario Clippers of the G League on Wednesday.
Plumlee had a brief stint in the G League while working his way back from a lengthy absence due to an MCL sprain. However, the veteran big man will join the NBA squad and should compete with Daniel Theis for backup center minutes behind Ivica Zubac.
