Plumlee, who was removed from the injury report at the beginning of January, said Friday that he is still working to get his conditioning back but feels like he's "really close" to full strength, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the Clippers rolling, Plumlee has been fine with letting Daniel Theis operate as the primary backup to Ivica Zubac. Plumlee missed 25 straight games due to a left MCL sprain and was cleared to start January, but he hasn't seen the floor over the last two games. Even when he is reintegrated into the rotation, Plumlee likely won't garner a large enough role to crack relevancy in standard fantasy leagues.