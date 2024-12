Bamba contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and three blocks in six minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over Memphis.

Ivica Zubac was considered questionable to play with a calf issue, but ended up producing a monster performance in 40 minutes. Bamba has shot-blocking upside, obviously, but the minutes just won't be there when Zubac is upright.