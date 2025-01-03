Bamba ended with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 16 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Thunder.

Bamba posted a season-high 12 points while also hitting a couple of three-pointers during an efficient outing. The 26-year-old also tied his season-best mark in rebounds. The big man has seen little playing time of late, as he has to compete with Nicolas Batum and Kai Jones for minutes behind Ivica Zubac. Over his last five outings, Bamba has averaged 3.2 points and 3.2 rebounds across 9.8 minutes per game.