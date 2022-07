Diabate (ankle) signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Friday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Diabate was selected by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds during two Summer League games before being sidelined due to an ankle issue. The injury doesn't appear serious, and he'll likely be good to go for the start of the regular season.