Mann finished with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and a steal across 28 minutes in the Clippers' 90-72 win over the Wizards in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

As expected, Mann took a more aggressive approach on offense in this game after shooting only 11 times over the past two games. He totaled 15 points as a result and continued his strong play on the glass, grabbing 11 boards. His nine assists put him one away from a triple-double, but he also committed seven turnovers. Mann can improve on his turnover rate moving forward, but with a high usage and beefy counting stats backing him up, the giveaways can be largely overlooked in this game.