Kawamura registered 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two steals across 14 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 114-106 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Kawamura made the most of his limited playing time, shooting efficiently while contributing as both a playmaker and defender. His two steals were noticeable, as they highlighted his defensive activity, and he finished with a plus-12 rating, the Clippers' second-highest mark behind Jahmyl Telfort. The performance offered an encouraging glimpse of his ability to provide energy and offensive creation off the bench. However, it remains to be seen whether his preseason showing will be enough to earn a roster spot ahead of Opening Night.