Cody Demps: Suffers concussion, broken wrist

Demps was stretchered off the court during Tuesday's 101-96 victory over the Raptors 905 following a scary fall and has since been released from the hospital after being diagnosed with a concussion and broken right wrist, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Demps has avoided an overly serious injury, though his concussion and fractured wrist will likely keep him out for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, even assuming the Bighorns make the postseason. The guard out of Sacramento State will presumably finish the year with averages of 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.9 minutes.