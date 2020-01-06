Coty Clarke: Ties cut with Astana
Clake has parted ways with Astana, Sportando.com reports.
Clarke will leave the Khazakstani club after averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.9 minutes across 10 games this season. It's unclear if he has another professional option lined up but doesn't appear to be in the running for anything stateside. He's spent the past four seasons overseas.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...