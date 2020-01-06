Clake has parted ways with Astana, Sportando.com reports.

Clarke will leave the Khazakstani club after averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.9 minutes across 10 games this season. It's unclear if he has another professional option lined up but doesn't appear to be in the running for anything stateside. He's spent the past four seasons overseas.