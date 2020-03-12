Derrick Griffin: Logs three minutes Wednesday
Griffin played only three minutes in a G League win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday. He did not score but grabbed two rebounds.
Griffin has played sparingly of late, averaging 6.8 minutes over his last six contests. The 26-year-old has posted per-game averages of 3.4 points and 3.6 rebounds on the season.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.