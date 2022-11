Williams registered 30 points (10-22 FG, 5-12 3PT, 3-5 FT) and four rebounds Wednesday against Raptors 905.

Williams was the top scorer in the game but failed to do much else. He shot an impressive 41.7 percent from beyond the arc and extended his streak of games in double figures to seven. Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over eight contests this season.