Hall (undisclosed) was held out of Saturday's game against the Mad Ants.

The details surrounding Hall's injury are murky, as the specifics of the issue are largely unknown. The rookie forward's had an excellent season and is averaging just a tick over a double-double on the year at 14.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the 905.

