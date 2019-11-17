Duane Notice: Injures hamstring in G League
Notice suffered a hamstring injury in the Raptors 905's game Saturday against the Maine Red Claws and won't return.
The reserve guard played seven minutes and finished with two points (1-2 FG) and a blocked shot before departing. His next chance to suit up will arrive Wednesday, when the 905 host the Red Claws.
