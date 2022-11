Brooks posted 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes during Sunday's 103-102 win over Motor City.

Brooks tied his season high with 14 points and notched his third double-digit scoring performance. Across five appearances with Fort Wayne, the 24-year-old has averaged 9.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.