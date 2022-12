Thompson compiled 23 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 31 minutes in Friday's 129-119 win over Fort Wayne.

Thompson scored 11 of his 23 points in the second quarter as he was perfect from the field and the free-throw line in the period. He's made 50.0 percent of his shots for the season and is scoring 16.8 points per game in 32.0 minutes.