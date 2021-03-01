Ezeli signed with the Westchester Knicks of the G League on Monday, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.

Ezeli was a member of the Warriors' championship team in 2015, but injuries quickly forced him out of the league following the 2015-16 campaign. The 31-year-old is looking to make an NBA comeback, and he'll begin his journey in the Orlando G League bubble. In his final season with the Warriors, Ezeli averaged 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 16.7 minutes.