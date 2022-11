Sojo recorded zero points (0-1 FG), a rebound, an assist and a steal in seven minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 loss to Texas.

Sojo made his season debut during Wednesday's matchup, but he was unable to generate any points for the Capitanes. The 23-year-old hasn't played a significant role to begin the G League campaign and seems unlikely to see much of an uptick in usage going forward.