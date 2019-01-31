Gary Payton II: Let go by Washington
Payton was informed after the Wizards' 107-89 win over the Pacers on Wednesday that he wouldn't be re-signed to another 10-day contract, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Payton, who appeared in three games for Washington, will surrender his spot on the 15-man roster to another 10-day signee in John Jenkins. It's expected that Payton will head back to the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, with the hope of being picked up by another NBA team at some point.
