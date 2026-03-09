Nelson became a free agent Monday after his 10-day contract with the Nets expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Alabama appeared in four of the Nets' five games after signing his contract Feb. 27 and averaged 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in 8.8 minutes per contest. If the Nets intend to bring Nelson back on a second 10-day pact or rest-of-season deal, the team will likely finalize his signing prior to Monday's game against the Grizzlies.