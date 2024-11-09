Clarke is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Wizards.
The Grizzlies are switching things up in the frontcourt and Clarke will get his first start of the season, sending rookie Zach Edey to the bench. Clarke is averaging 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in nine outings off the bench this season.
