Clarke (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Clarke continues to recover from a left Achilles tendon tear he suffered almost a year ago. He has been doing minimal contact work recently and is expected to play before the end of the season, but he can be considered week-to-week at this point, barring a full participation at practice.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Could play by season's end•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out Friday, timeline still TBD•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Hopes to return for All-Star break•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Remains without timetable•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Won't be ready for start of season•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Done for season with torn Achilles•