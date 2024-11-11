Castleton (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Castleton carried a questionable tag into Sunday's bout due to a left ankle sprain, but he will ultimately be able to suit up. His availability likely holds no fantasy implications.
