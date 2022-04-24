Brooks (foot) is available for Game 4 against the Timberwolves on Saturday and will be in the starting lineup.

Brooks was questionable for Saturday's contest due to left footsoreness, but he'll suit up and take his usual spot in the starting five. The 26-year-old put up 24 points in the series opener but has scored only 20 points on 7-for-25 shooting over the past two games.