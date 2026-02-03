Wells posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 137-128 victory over Minnesota.

Wells continues to handle a significant role on the wing for the Grizzlies. The second-year swingman has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight outings, during which Wells has averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per game.