Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Doesn't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jerome didn't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.
Jerome doesn't have an injury designation, as he was likely held out for Wednesday's preseason matchup due to rest purposes. The next chance for him to get back on the floor will be Saturday against the Hawks.
