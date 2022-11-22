Griffin amassed 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-102 loss to Cleveland.

Griffin put together a stellar shooting night, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc for the first time this season. He's put up 17 points in back-to-back matchups and has notably totaled four steals over that brief stretch. Griffin drew his first career start Monday but figures to head back to the bench when De'Andre Hunter (illness) gets the green light to return.