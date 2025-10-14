Newell compiled 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Heat.

Newell was fantastic in the win, putting up numbers on both ends of the floor. He flashed tremendous defensive upside, while also showing some nice aggression on the offensive end. While his shooting remains an issue, Newell is an interesting prospect indeed. Taken with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Hawks are positioned to be able to bring him along slowly this season. This won't allow his skill set to translate to fantasy value, but he is certainly a name to monitor moving forward.