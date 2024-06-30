Fernando and the Hawks intend to push back the guarantee deadline on his contract to July 10, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks and Fernando decided on a similar move prior to last season, and ultimately the center's contract was guaranteed. If the club decides to guarantee his salary this season, Fernando is set to make $2.7 million this upcoming year. The 25-year-old was a non-factor in the first half of 2023-24; however, after the All-Star break he saw an uptick in minutes, during which he averaged 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 19.3 minutes.