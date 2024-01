Fernando (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Tuesday night will mark Fernando's fifth consecutive missed game due to injury, and he has missed eight out of his last nine. In the 13 games he has appeared in this season, Fernando has averaged 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, 0.3 assists and 0.2 steals through 6.5 minutes.