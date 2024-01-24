Fernando (back) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Fernando will be watching from the sidelines Wednesday night, but since he's a negligible part of the rotation, his absence from the active roster won't significantly impact fantasy hoops. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Used sparingly in loss•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Returns from G League cameo•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Sees action in blowout loss•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Gets contract guaranteed•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Leads with double-double off bench•