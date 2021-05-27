Capela tallied four points (2-5 FG), 12 rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks.

The 27-year-old has been solid through his first two games of the Atlanta/New York playoff series, averaging 6.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks on 50 percent field-goal shooting in that span. It's safe to say, Capela has successfully carried over his career-high 14.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game from the regular season into the playoffs. Atlanta will need the seven-year center to keep up his impressive rebounding and blocking pace if the Hawks want to pull off the Game 3 victory at home on Friday.