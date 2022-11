Capela totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the 76ers.

Capela missed his squad's last two matchups due to dental pain, but he put together a strong showing in his return Monday evening. He's registered a double-double in three of his last four contests as he continues to make his presence known on the glass. He's also tallied three steals over his last three games.