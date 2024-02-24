Capela (adductor) is officially starting at center in Friday's matchup with the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela is set to return to the court following a six-game absence that led into the All-Star break. The 29-year-old will replace Bruno Fernando in the starting lineup. However, given how long he has been sidelined, the big man is expected to be on a minutes restriction per Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.