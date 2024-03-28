Capela accumulated 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and four steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Capela posted his fourth consecutive double-double, and the veteran big man has now reached that tally in nine of his last 10 appearances, showing an excellent understanding with Dejounte Murray and also being a standout presence on the defensive end. Capela will aim to keep that streak alive when hosting the Celtics on Thursday.