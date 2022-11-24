Capela notched 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Kings.

Capela did not miss a shot in the first half, going 4-of-4 from the field with nine points to go along with six first-half rebounds. The Hawks' big man struggled to get anything going on offense in the second half, however, going just 1-of-6 with two points, though he did add another eight boards, three of which came on the offensive end. Capela finished with a game-high 14 rebounds to notch his ninth double-double of the season, while he also recorded three blocks for the second time in his last three contests.