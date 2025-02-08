Capela (personal) was not listed on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela has missed the Hawks' last six games due to a back injury and for personal reasons, but he's been cleared to return for Saturday's contest. Capela was moved to the bench Jan. 20 in favor of Onyeka Okongwu, and the former has averaged 10.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over 19.0 minutes per game over his last four outings in a reserve role.