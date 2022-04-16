Capela will not return to Friday's do-or-die play-in game versus the Cavaliers due to right knee hyperextension, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Capela injured his knee after Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers fell into it. He was subsequently helped off the court. The severity of his injury is not known at this time.
