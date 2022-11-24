Hunter contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 victory over Sacramento.
Hunter got off to a solid start offensively with six points in the first quarter on 3-of-5 shooting before going a combined 0-for-3 from the field over the next two quarters. He chipped in another five points on 2-of-4 shooting in the fourth while also recording five of his season-high 10 rebounds in the final quarter as the Hawks closed out Sacramento. It was Hunter's first double-double of the season and the first time he's recorded more than six rebounds.
