Hunter logged 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-99 loss to the Hornets.

Hunter seems to have lost his starting role, as Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson have been playing as starting forwards, but he's been making a strong case for a bigger role with his recent performances. Despite coming off the bench in each of his appearances since returning to the hardwood on Jan. 30, Hunter is averaging 18.4 points per game over his last five outings while racking up the 20-point mark three times in that span.