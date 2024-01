Hunter (knee) continues to ramp up his on-court activity, but he has yet to advance beyond taking part in half-court practices, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter has missed Atlanta's last 12 games as he battles right knee inflammation. The veteran forward will eventually need to take part in 5-on-5 activities and full-court, full-contact scrimmaging before he's cleared for game action, but for now, his timeline to return to the Atlanta lineup remains murky.