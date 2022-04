Hunter closed with 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-110 win over the Heat.

Hunter didn't contribute in any other category, but his scoring figures were enough to make an impact as Atlanta pulled one back in the series against the Heat. The two-way forward is averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field in the series.